Pasco detectives bust unlicensed contractors working during state of emergency

By Published:
Pasco Sheriff's Office.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –Eight men are accused of contracting without a license during a state of emergency.

Mark Allen Boggs, Richard Lee Collins, Julio Mendez Rivera, Santiago Ruiz Cabrera, Drake Curtis Latorre, Thomas Harris, William Gerard Foster and Jeffrey Thomas Golden were all busted in a sting this week, and each faces a felony charge.

In the state of Florida, unlicensed contracting is considered a first-degree misdemeanor, but their violations were enhanced to felonies since they occurred during a state of emergency.

Between Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, undercover detectives posing as homeowners invited the defendants to a residence in New Port Richey and said they needed a tank-less water heater installed in the garage, according to the report.

In some cases, the detectives also requested the installation of a 220-watt outlet.

Deputies say the men gave them quotes ranging from $300 to $500, but none of them were able to provide adequate paperwork proving they were licensed to do electrical and plumbing work.

All individuals were arrested and charged with Unlicensed Contracting During State of Emergency

The Florida Department of Financial Services also charged with men with Failure to Secure Workers Compensation Insurance.

Follow Corey Davis on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s