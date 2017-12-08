Man ejected from motorcycle, killed in Tampa collision

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a motorcyclist died Thursday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a car that was preparing to turn.

The crash occurred in the 1400 block of E Busch Boulevard.

According to an incident report, Salmane Benjelloun, 26 was on a 2006 Yamaha, headed westbound in the far left lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

Benjelloun hit a Ford Fusion driven by Remi Calderoni, 21. Calderoni had been traveling eastbound, but was stopped in the northbound turn lane. A small portion of her car was in the westbound lane.

Police say Benjelloun struck the lower front of the Ford Fusion and was pinned underneath the car. He died of his injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s