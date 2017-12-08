Man ejected from motorcycle, killed in Tampa collision

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a motorcyclist died Thursday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a car that was preparing to turn.

The crash occurred in the 1400 block of E Busch Boulevard.

According to an incident report, Salmane Benjelloun, 26 was on a 2006 Yamaha, headed westbound in the far left lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.

Benjelloun hit a Ford Fusion driven by Remi Calderoni, 21. Calderoni had been traveling eastbound, but was stopped in the northbound turn lane. A small portion of her car was in the westbound lane.

Police say Benjelloun struck the lower front of the Ford Fusion and was pinned underneath the car. He died of his injuries.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

