Life in prison for Florida man in child porn case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for producing and distributing child pornography, with one victim only 2 years old.

Court records show a federal judge on Thursday imposed the sentence on 32-year-old Scott Joseph Trader of Port St. Lucie. Trader previously pleaded guilty to several child pornography production and distribution charges.

Investigators say since at least November 2014 through May 2017, Trader video recorded himself sexually abusing two minor girls entrusted to his care, including the 2-year-old.

Authorities also say Trader coerced dozens of minor victims online to send him child pornography via social media applications and collected child pornography from the internet, including abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and masochism, and bestiality.

Trader distributed large amounts of these images to others online.

