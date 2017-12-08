Largo medical center employee steals $8,200 from patient

Brianna Robinson, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee at a medical center in Largo is accused of stealing $8,200 worth of cash from a patient.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the Largo Medical Center Indian Rocks campus after the patient’s property was stolen.

Investigators say the property was signed out on a property log, which is managed by a security officer.

Upon reviewing surveillance videos, investigators saw Brianna Denise Robinson, 22, enter the lobby of the security office at the same time the patient’s property was signed out. Robinson can be seen leaving the security office with a coat draped over her arm. Police say the coat contained $8,200 in cash.

A security officer on duty at the time positively identified Robinson as the employee who signed out the property.

Robinson was arrested with grand theft Wednesday. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a surety bond.

