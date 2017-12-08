Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding sex predator on the run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing registered sex predator.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Marvin Mormon, 56.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mormon for failure to update his residential address within 48 hours of change and failure to re-register quarterly.

Online records show that Mormon was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts against a child in Hillsborough County in 2000.

Anyone with anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of this subject and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

