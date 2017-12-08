‘Hands off Jerusalem’ rally held in response to President Trump’s declaration

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Anger is being felt worldwide and here in the Tampa Bay area in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Palestinians believe Jerusalem is their city and, now, protesters are hitting the streets in opposition of the decision.

A large crowd of people chanted “free free Palestine” for hours in Temple Terrace on Friday night.

If you could not hear them, you certainly saw them walking from corner to corner at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and North 56th Street.

“We feel betrayed by the whole community,” said Mudhafar Amin.

The United States is now recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel after previously remaining neutral on the issue.

“That is our capital,” said Ahmad Hamed. “It has always been our capital and we are tying to get the word out so people can know what is going on.”

The protesters believe President Trump, who says he is creating peace, is only creating more chaos between Israel and Palestine.

“We believe in truth and justice and anytime we see anything like this we are going to come and stand out against it,” said Yusef Amin.

“It is not just a Muslim cause” said his wife, Um Qasim. “It is a human cause.”

It is a cause to bring attention to what is right and to change what is wrong. The passing cars honked in response to the activity.

“We hope the honks turn into action, into calls to senators, into calls to people who will actually help change the decision and actually do something on the ground,” said Qasim.

The rally remained peaceful.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: