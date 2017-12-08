Freebie Friday: Free festive treats this weekend!

(WTNH) – As the workweek comes to an end, Freebie Friday is here! There’s a lot of festive treats this time of year.

If you haven’t tried Uber yet, you can get your first ride free throughout the month of December. Just use the promo code “hit the road”. Consider that if you’re attending a party as a safe way to get home.

On December 12th, Chipotle is offering their queso for free to anyone who wears a “cheesy” or tacky holiday sweater when they order an entree.

Get a free picture of your pet with Santa at PetSmart locations this weekend and next.

Speaking of your furbabies, you can get a $25 Petco gift card if you get 100 likes on a photo you upload from their heads & tails app. That’s for iPhone users only. Give it a download and check it out.

You can also get a free $5 Amazon gift card when you enter the code of 10 coke products using their loyalty program.

And mark your calendar for December 15th. That is free shipping day! 125 retailers are participating with no minimum purchase required.

