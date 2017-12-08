Former Orlando officer, diagnosed with PTSD after Pulse, suing department

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An officer diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting is suing the Orlando Police Department.

The lawsuit Gerry Realin filed Friday against the Orlando Police Department alleges that he was harassed by his superiors and subjected to an unsafe work environment.

Realin was among the team of officers assigned to recover the bodies of those who died inside Pulse.

The lawsuit said the department disregarded and ignored “regulations which require the work be performed in a safe and healthful manner.”

According to the lawsuit, Realin was at Pulse for 16 hours and inside the nightclub for five hours with no relief. His hazmat team was given the wrong protective suits and did not have eye protection, the suit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that “seven employer representatives,” including Chief John Mina, “repeatedly harassed, intimidated and threatened” Realin.

The lawsuit accuses Deputy Chief Orlando Rolon of confronting Realin and his family at a gas station.

Rolon allegedly said Realin needed to “get over it and move on,” the suit said. The confrontation upset Realin and caused him to breakdown crying in front of his children, the suit claims.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that the department failed to file time-sensitive information on time with Realin’s life insurance policy, which jeopardized his ability to pursue and receive benefits.

The city of Orlando’s police pension board determined in July that Realin is permanently disabled from PTSD that he suffered in the aftermath of the Pulse shooting. He was awarded a full disability pension at 80 percent of his $70,000 salary.

Realin said he immediately began suffering from what was later determined to be PTSD because of his actions following the shooting.

