Family affected by Texas church shooting asks for Christmas cards for 5-year-old survivor

(WFLA) – The family of a 5-year-old boy who lost his stepmother and two sisters in the Texas church shooting is hoping strangers will help him celebrate Christmas as he continues to recover from his five gunshot wounds.

Ryland Ward remains in the hospital after being shot once in the elbow, twice in the stomach and twice in the leg.

“Ryland’s femur bone is still separated and he will be in a wheel chair or wagon for months for mobility,” a statement earlier this month described. “Tummy has not healed … His hip and leg will still need additional surgeries and require screws, pins, plates and rods. He will remain in ICU until some of the tubes are removed.”

According to local affiliate KSAT, doctors are hoping Ryland will be back at home in six to eight weeks.

The young boy’s stepmother, Joann, and her daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and 7-year-old Emily Garza, were killed after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

“They still haven’t told him yet that his mom and sisters are dead,” Ryland’s grandmother, Sandy Ward, told KSAT-TV. “But I’m sure he’s kind of getting some kind of idea because he’s 5.”

“You got so many nice people that are sending a card and a dollar to Ryland,” she said. “He does really enjoy that a lot.”

To keep a smile on his face, Sandy Ward is asking people to send him Christmas cards.

Mail cards to:

Ryland Ward

P.O. Box 174, Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family pay his medical bills.

