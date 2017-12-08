Cops: Husband stabs wife during struggle in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a Hillsborough woman was stabbed in the wrist as she fought off her husband last Wednesday.

Ronald Westendorf, 52, was arrested for attempted murder in the first-degree after deputies say he tried to stab his wife multiple times.

According to an arrest report, Westendorf showed up at his mother-in-law’s home in an effort to contact his wife, who was staying there.

When he was asked to leave, he refused, became irate, and pulled out a black bowie knife.

Deputies say he approached his wife, wrapped his arm around her neck and tried to stab her in the chest.

She was cut as she blocked him with her right wrist. Deputies say she sustained a laceration approximately 1.5 inches in length.

According to deputies, Westendorf tried to stab her three more times, but she was able to block his arm.

“At the time the defendant was attempting to stab the victim, he was shouting, ‘I’m going to kill you’,” the arrest report states.

Westendorf fled the scene and was located and arrested days later.

He’s now being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

