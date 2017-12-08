Cold weather shelters open in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As chilly weather sweeps into Tampa Bay, two cold weather shelters are opening in Pasco County.

Anyone needing shelter from the cold can check into the shelters on Sunday, December 10 at 6 p.m. The shelters will close by Monday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

Shelter information:

In West Pasco:
FAMILIES – Call The United Way at 2-1-1
INDIVIDUALS – Joining Hands Missions, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Suite 1, Holiday /
727.215.8084

In East Pasco:
Restored Hope – call 352.437.4815 before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. (Limited service.) Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills – call 813.810.8670 before 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
(Limited service; no pets.)

