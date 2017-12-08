Clearwater Fire Department on scene of fire on Oakadia Drive

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Fire Department is on scene of a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 2055 Oakadia Drive in unincorporated Pinellas County.

The call came in at 4:28 p.m. Clearwater police officers were in the area and saw smoke.

CPD officers helped to evacuate nearby homes as a precaution, fearing the gusty winds could cause the fire to spread.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains unknown.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene, as the fire occurred in its jurisdiction.

