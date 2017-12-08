Attorney John Morgan continues to mull governor’s race

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Attorney John Morgan is making one thing clear: He doesn’t like major political parties and he will soon switch his registration to NPA (No Party Affiliation), which most voters refer to as Independent.

Morgan was also not clear on whether or not he will run for governor next year or possibly in 2022.

Morgan, who has been one of the most influential donors to state and federal politicians for decades, told a crowd at the Tiger Bay Club that his gut tells him right now he needs to “step back” and that his heart is just not ready to “stand on street corners with signs and wave at passing voters.”

“They’re just not going to do a U-turn and come back to me (on that corner) and suddenly vote for me,” Morgan said.

Prior to his speech, Morgan told WESH 2 News he would not rule out a run for Governor, despite a tweet on Thanksgiving that seemed to make it clear he is not in the race in 2018.

“I’ve got to figure it all out. But for now, I am relieved to have this moment to step back (and) think about what I really want to do,” Morgan told WESH 2’s Greg Fox.

“So, to characterize it, you’re not sure that you’re not running for governor but you do know it will not be as a major party candidate?” Fox questioned.

“Basically,” Morgan replied.

“And you would be, if you run, an Independent in the race?” Fox asked.

“I’m going to be an Independent, No Party Affiliation (NPA) the rest of my life,” Morgan said.

Morgan additionally said he’s hesitant to run for public office because of the required financial disclosures.

For now, the public should not expect to see campaign signs with Morgan’s name on them but he made it clear that does not think major political parties serve the people, he thinks the minimum wage needs to be increased, a serious discussion about making recreational marijuana legal needs to take place, and he’s still going to continue to support candidates he likes, regardless of party affiliation, if he believes them to be honest and working on behalf of Florida citizens.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: