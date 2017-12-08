Affidavit: Missing Orlando nanny stabbed to death, left in woods

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) — New court documents show the clearest picture yet of the state’s case against the man accused of kidnapping a nanny from a Winter Park home and killing her.

Scott Nelson faces a first-degree murder charge and a list of others in connection with the death of Jennifer Fulford.

Nelson’s arrest affidavit puts together a timeline of what happened Sept. 27, when investigators said Nelson entered a home on Webster Avenue in Winter Park and kidnapped the only person inside — Fulford.

Fulford was working at the home; looking after it and the family who owns it.

According to Scott’s arrest affidavit, the suspect stabbed her to death with some sort of cutting tool.

The suspect allegedly left her body in a heavily wooded area with her limbs bound and her face covered with tape.

Detectives pinpointed Nelson as the suspect after he allegedly used her bank card to withdraw money.

The affidavit also details a long list of forensic evidence.

The state alleges Nelson confessed to everything when a detective met with him at the federal detention center in Miami last month.

