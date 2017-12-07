What’s the most annoying Christmas song of all time?

By Published:
In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. The office holiday party is getting shaken up as reports of sexual misconduct by famous and powerful men have many companies thinking harder about how to stop bad behavior in the workplace. A survey shows fewer companies will serve alcohol this year than last year, but HR experts say that’s not enough. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall)

(WCMH) – What would you consider the most overplayed, annoying holiday songs out there?

There are some songs that can turn even the most joyful into a Scrooge, if only for a few minutes.

We want to know, what’s the most annoying song?

Here are some candidates:

1. Justin Bieber – Santa Claus is Coming to Town

2. John Denver – Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas

3. Wham! – Last Christmas

4. Madonna – Santa Baby

5. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

6. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy

7. Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

8. Baby It’s Cold Outside

9. The Christmas Shoes

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s