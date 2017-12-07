What’s the most annoying Christmas song of all time?

(WCMH) – What would you consider the most overplayed, annoying holiday songs out there?
There are some songs that can turn even the most joyful into a Scrooge, if only for a few minutes.
We want to know, what’s the most annoying song?
Here are some candidates:
1. Justin Bieber – Santa Claus is Coming to Town
2. John Denver – Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas
3. Wham! – Last Christmas
4. Madonna – Santa Baby
5. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
6. Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer by Elmo & Patsy
7. Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
8. Baby It’s Cold Outside
9. The Christmas Shoes
