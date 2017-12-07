VIDEO: Obese squirrel with expensive taste raids family’s stoop tray of gourmet chocolates

(WFLA) – A New Jersey family was stunned to find out who was stealing from their tray of holiday treats.

For years, the Boudreaux family has placed a tray outside for the mailman, delivery people and local community to enjoy.

The tray features a variety of gifts and treats including tissues, lip balm, candy and chocolate.

But this year, a thief raided the tray and took all the good stuff, most notably two-dozen squares of luxurious Ghirardelli chocolate.

“And I wanted to cry,” Michele Boudreaux wrote on Facebook. “Why would they take the most expensive chocolate on the tray? Why not rob us blind of all the Reese’s and Mini Snickers since I can’t seem to stop eating them?”

To catch the thief, Bourdreaux and her husband set up a camera outside their home and were left in shock when they finally discovered who would do such a thing: “We spot the FATTEST squirrel,” Boudreaux wrote.

“I mean, this squirrel is so obese — a jolly ol’ chap — he must be prepping for a decade of winters.”

“He’s digging and digging and digging and then he TAKES OFF toward our backyard carrying whatever he possibly can,” she wrote.

The family now stores the chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs.

