Up to 40,000 expected at Lakeland’s Christmas parade tonight

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – 30 to 40,000 people are expected to line the streets of Lakeland for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The theme for the 2017 parade is ‘Night at the North Pole.”

The parade begins at 7 p.m at the RP Funding Center and will make its way down Lemon Street, twisting and turning through downtown Lakeland.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be special guests in the parade.

A fireworks display begins at 7 p.m. over Lake Mirror.

Lakeland police want to remind everyone that road closures will begin as early as 4 p.m. because of security measures. Drivers should plan on roads being closed by 6 p.m.

Police officers will be staged at locations along the route to assist with traffic.

Allow extra time so you can arrive early or take alternate routes like the Bartow Highway and Harden Boulevard if you’re trying to get from one side of town to the other.

Get more information about the parade here.

