Suspect steals freezer containing dead dogs from Bradenton Vet Hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect stole remains of two dog waiting for cremation in Bradenton on Tuesday.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the suspected entered a secured area of the Bradenton Vet Hospital around 10:20 p.m. and stole a freezer unit.

In the freezer were the remains of the two dogs.

The suspect was driving a dark, medium size pick-up truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the scene east on 17th Avenue W.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 941-932-9300, or Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

