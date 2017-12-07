Howell Donaldson formally charged with Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Howell Donaldson III, the man suspected of killing four in Seminole Heights has been formally charged in connection with the murders.
On Thursday, State Attorney Andrew Warren announced that Donaldson has been indicted on four counts of premeditated murder with a firearm.
Warren said the move indicates a grand jury has found that probable cause exists that Donaldson committed all four murders.
Donaldson will be read the charges against him at his arraignment set for Tuesday. There he will have the opportunity to enter a plea.
This is a developing story. We will have more information on WFLA.com shortly.
