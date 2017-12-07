Speed Busters clocks speeders, encounters congestion in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters hits Wesley Chapel today with speeding one minute, and congestion the next.

After getting a tip from a concerned resident, Leslee took her speed buster gun out to Morris Bridge Road just north of Chancey Road. Morris Bridge is a busy one lane road which connects thousands of Wesley Chapel commuters to the highly developed busy New Tampa area.

The intersection of Morris Bridge Road and Chancey Road is right near Chester Taylor Elementary School. Chancey Road resident Marian Burnette contacted 8 On Your Side because she says that stretch of the roadway and the intersection is a major problem for drivers. She told Leslee her main complaint was safety. “Safety. I’m afraid we are gonna see a couple of crosses here with sunflowers on it one of these days.”

Leslee pulled out her Speed Buster gun and clocked several drivers barreling through the active 20 mph school zone. Leslee’s first speeder was going 37 mph. Soon after she caught a driver going 40 mph and then one at 52 mph. 51 is a 32 mph over the school zone speed.

But shortly after clocking speeders, the traffic changed drastically. As school let out and rush hour was getting underway, the traffic on southbound Morris Bridge Road became very congested approaching Chancey Road. Minutes later it was at a standstill. Speed was no longer registering on Leslee’s Speed Buster gun.

The question now was “why?”

Burnette believes many people were speeding through earlier, to avoid getting caught in the intersection. When school lets out, and rush hour begins, cars begin piling up because drivers on Morris Bridge must wait to turn left onto Chancey Road. There is only one lane, and there is no traffic light with a turning arrow.

“Every car who wants to make a turn is holding the flow of traffic. Going north and south,” explained Burnette. Leslee witnessed vehicle after vehicle waiting through multiple light changes before they could make a left turn. “But why can’t people just make the turn? Asked Leslee. “Because the light is green. We’ve got miles of traffic facing us and nobody wants to stop,” explained Burnette. When Leslee asked Burnette what she would like to see accomplished, she replied, “All we want is an arrow. That’s it. An arrow light.”

While traffic on Morris Bridge Road continued to back up, Leslee noticed a Pasco Deputy was pulling over speeders on Chancey Road about 100 feet from the intersection in question. He told Leslee he nailed a driver going 52 in the 30mph zone on Chancey Road approaching Morris Bridge. And then he continued to bust more speeders. Leslee let the deputy know about her school zone speed busting results around the corner. And she took Marian’s request for a green arrow to Pasco Traffic Operations. Jack King told her a current improvement project for turning lanes has been approved at the intersection. And he promised they will conduct a traffic signal study for the much wanted left arrow. As usual, Leslee will follow-up on the results.

