Shooter among dead in New Mexico school shooting

Students are led out of Aztec High School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Aztec, N.M. The school is in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation. (Jon Austria /The Daily Times via AP)

(AP) – New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.

Police didn’t release details about the shooter but confirmed the other two people killed Thursday at Aztec High School were students.

The school was cordoned off as deputies with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies cleared the buildings. Students were taken to another location.

Other schools in the area also were locked down as a precaution. Authorities say it could be a few hours before the lockdowns are lifted.

A crowd of nervous parents gathered at Aztec City Hall to wait for more information as officers tried to reassure them about the safety of their children.

State and federal authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.

