Seminole County 5th grader receives letter from President Trump

Kadence Kinler received a letter from President Trump.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Central Florida fifth-grader received a letter from the president of the United States. The 11-year-old originally wrote the letter to the president while he was still campaigning and received a response this week.

“As your president, I want you to know that I am listening,” Kadence Kinler shared the words that were in the letter to her from President Trump. “Mrs. Trump and I are inspired by young people like you.”

Kadence considers herself politically active and posted a video when she was only 9, talking about issues that were important to her.

Kadence’s father served 20 years in the Air Force, something she told the president.

“I like him because he has a lot of respect for people in the military,” Kadence said.

In September, Kadence wrote him a letter, and her mother was ecstatic when she checked her mailbox a few days ago to find a letter from the president.

“She opened it up and she started doing cartwheels and flips, and she was so excited, saying we have to go get it framed today,” Crystal Kinler said.

Her father said his little girl has grown-up ideas.

“She follows politics, she follows Donald Trump and she’s just actively involved. I’m proud of her,” Gerard Kinler said.

In the letter, President Trump tells Kadence he appreciates the time she spent writing to him and the suggestions she made, signing the letter “With best wishes, Donald Trump.”

