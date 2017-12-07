VIDEO: Porch pirate strikes in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – You’re not the only one eagerly awaiting the arrival of your Christmas gifts this year.

A number of “porch pirates,” doing the Grinch’s work, are on the prowl in Tampa Bay this holiday season, and they’re ready to steal your packages.

Clearwater police are asking for the public’s help in identifying one woman who was caught on camera stealing two packages from a residence near Clearwater Airpark.

News Channel 8’s Jana Jones spoke with the victim of another Pinellas porch pirate who was caught stealing packages with her child in tow. What is worse, the child was holding the packages for his mother, according to the victim. We’ll have more on that story tonight.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call the department at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

The agency made the following suggestions to stop package thieves from ruining your holiday:

Have packages delivered to a business or friend’s house

Make sure someone has to sign for the package

Track your packages to have a better clue of when they’ll be dropped off

Have a neighbor grab them if you won’t be home.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-