Pedestrian fatally struck on US-301 in Hillsborough Co.

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck on US-301 Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened at the intersection of the highway and Williams Road in Hillsborough County.

Troopers said Jamie Marie Jones, 34, was in a marked crosswalk, walking across the highway when she was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound.

Jones sustained serious injuries and was taken to Florida Hospital where she died.

The driver of the Jetta, 52-year-old Kahled Marie, was not injured, according to the incident report.

Troopers said charges are pending.

No further information is available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s