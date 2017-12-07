Pedestrian fatally struck on US-301 in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck on US-301 Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
It happened at the intersection of the highway and Williams Road in Hillsborough County.
Troopers said Jamie Marie Jones, 34, was in a marked crosswalk, walking across the highway when she was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound.
Jones sustained serious injuries and was taken to Florida Hospital where she died.
The driver of the Jetta, 52-year-old Kahled Marie, was not injured, according to the incident report.
Troopers said charges are pending.
No further information is available at this time.
