Miami men arrested for installing skimming devices at Sarasota gas stations

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Miami men were arrested Wednesday for installing skimming devices at three Sarasota gas stations.

Sarasota deputies were called to the 4100 block of Bee Ridge Road after someone saw a suspicious white Chevy Camaro parked at the closed Sunoco gas station.

The car was quickly located, and deputies pulled over Michel Varona-Saavedra, 18, and Yoandy Perez-Del Prado, 34.

Inside their car, deputies found two skimming devices, cordless drills and a set of keys that give access to gas pumps. They also checked the gas station and discovered two more skimming devices installed on the pumps. Additional skimming devices were found at a Citgo located at 4529 Bee Ridge Road, and the 7-11 located at 6104 South Tamiami Trail.

After the men were arrested for possession of the skimming devices, detectives learned Varona-Saavedra was in possession of five counterfeit credit cards.

Varona-Saavedra was charged with six counts of Possession of a Skimming Device, two counts of Offense Against a Computer Network and one count of Trafficking in Counterfeit Credit Cards. He’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $185,000 bond.

Perez-Del Prado is charged with six counts of Possession of a Skimming Device and two counts of Offense Against a Computer Network. He is held at the Sarasota County Jail on $160,000 bond.

Anyone who has purchased gas at the locations mentioned above is encouraged to check their bank statements for any suspicious transactions.