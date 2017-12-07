Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $1,000 to find the person responsible for dumping sick puppies on a Tampa street.

It’s unclear when the incident happened, but the puppies were found wandering into busy morning traffic near the corner of Leroy and Cimino/Howard.

According to the Humane Society, the puppies are sick, hungry and suffering from a painful skin condition.

“There is simply no excuse for treating animals this way. If someone is unable to care for their animals they should bring them to us or another shelter. Abandoning animals is cruel and a crime,” the organization said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 813-876-7138 x0 .

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-