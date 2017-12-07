Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa

By Published:
Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $1,000 to find the person responsible for dumping sick puppies on a Tampa street.

It’s unclear when the incident happened, but the puppies were found wandering into busy morning traffic near the corner of Leroy and Cimino/Howard.

According to the Humane Society, the puppies are sick, hungry and suffering from a painful skin condition.

“There is simply no excuse for treating animals this way. If someone is unable to care for their animals they should bring them to us or another shelter. Abandoning animals is cruel and a crime,” the organization said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 813-876-7138 x0 .

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s