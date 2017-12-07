Georgette’s raises record $160,000 at fashion show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 29th Annual Georgette’s Celebrity Holiday Fashion show raised a record $160,000 last week.
The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Tampa Bay charities over the years.
“It’s special near and dear to my heart. We’re raising really a lot of money for an amazing cause,” said Tashia Diaz-Walker, a co-owner of Georgette’s Boutique in Tampa.
The money raised for The St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation will be used to add a state-of-the-art perinatal ultra sound to the hospital fleet of machines.
Georgette’s Boutique has been a Tampa staple where generations of women have bought everything from homecoming gown to mother-of-the-bride formal wear.
The annual shows are hugely popular, the event held December 1st at the Hilton Downtown Tampa packed in more than 800 people.
In the weekly “Let’s Try It” segment that airs on WFLA’s sister station WTTA, Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann take to the runway to learn how to be professional models.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa
- Accused Seminole Heights killer’s parents must explain to judge why they should not be held in contempt of court
- Sen. Al Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Accused Seminole Heights killer’s parents to tell judge why they won’t give info about son
- Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale at 8 am today, The Band Perry cancels
- VIDEO: More than 50 reports of fireballs in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night
- Police: Lakeland infant suffocated to death between mom’s legs
- Teen found kidnapped, battered in Polk Co. after suspected pimp calls police worried about her