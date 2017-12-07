Georgette’s raises record $160,000 at fashion show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 29th Annual Georgette’s Celebrity Holiday Fashion show raised a record $160,000 last week.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Tampa Bay charities over the years.

“It’s special near and dear to my heart. We’re raising really a lot of money for an amazing cause,” said Tashia Diaz-Walker, a co-owner of Georgette’s Boutique in Tampa.

The money raised for The St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation will be used to add a state-of-the-art perinatal ultra sound to the hospital fleet of machines.

Georgette’s Boutique has been a Tampa staple where generations of women have bought everything from homecoming gown to mother-of-the-bride formal wear.

The annual shows are hugely popular, the event held December 1st at the Hilton Downtown Tampa packed in more than 800 people.

In the weekly “Let’s Try It” segment that airs on WFLA’s sister station WTTA, Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann take to the runway to learn how to be professional models.

