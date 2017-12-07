Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale at 8 am today, The Band Perry cancels

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Band Perry has cancelled its show just as tickets are about to go on sale for concerts at this year’s Florida Strawberry Festival.

“Unfortunately, The Band Perry has canceled their March 3rd show… as soon as we have a replacement for The Band Perry, we will let you know,” said the Florida Strawberry Festival in a tweet this morning.

The 83rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11 in Plant City.

Tickets for the headline concerts go on sale at 8 a.m. this morning. Advance admission tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and children 5 years old and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

The 11-day event will feature 24 shows on the Wish Farms Soundstage including Brad Paisley, REBA McENTIRE, Earth, Wind & Fire, Casting Crowns, Justin Moore with Dylan Scott and the I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Tone Loc and more.

“We sifted through hundreds of entertainers, working to find those we thought were the best fit for our guests,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “We’re proud of the lineup we have secured.”

Here’s a  look at the lineup:

Thursday, March 1

  • 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
  • 3:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. DNCE

Friday, March 2

  • 3:30 p.m. Jerry Lee Lewis
  • 7:30 p.m.  Justin Moore and Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 3

  • 3:30 p.m. Cam
  • 7:30 p.m. TBA

Sunday, March 4

  • 3:30 p.m. Lee Greenwood
  • 7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 5

  • 3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune
  • 7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 6

  • 3:30 p.m. Gaither Vocal Band
  • 7:30 p.m. Casting Crowns

Wednesday, March 7

  • 3:30 p.m. Engelbert Humperdinck
  • 7:30 p.m. Trace Adkins

Thursday, March 8

  • 10:30 a.m. The Lettermen
  • 3:30 p.m. Drifters, Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters
  • 7:30 p.m.  I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Salt-N-Pepa

Friday, March 9

  • 3:30 p.m. Charley Pride
  • 7:30 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, March 10

  • 3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown
  • 7:30 p.m.  Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Anthony Hamilton

Sunday, March 11

  • 3:30 p.m. Chase Bryant
  • 7:30 p.m. Brad Paisley

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996.

 

