Elderly man catches teen burglar in vehicle, gets beat up in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a 79-year-old man left a Hudson restaurant to find a teenager in his vehicle and when he tried to confront him, the teen beat him up.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Nikos Grill, which is located at 14100 Hicks Road.

Investigators say the man left the restaurant and noticed the teen inside his vehicle. When he confronted the teen, they got into a physical altercation. Deputies said a second teen approached the victim and battered him as well, allowing the other teen to escape. Then the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses told investigators three other teens were with the suspects in the area prior to the incident.

Multiple units came to the scene and established a perimeter and K9 and Air units searched for the suspects.

A 15-year-old male was apprehended and positively identified by the victim. The investigation into a possible second suspect is ongoing.

