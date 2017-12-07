Crews respond to fire at 4 Rivers BBQ in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire broke out at a popular barbecue restaurant in South Tampa Wednesday night.
Eight units responded to 4 Rivers BBQ, which is on the corner of S. MacDill Av and W. Swann Av. after it caught fire around 11:30 p.m.
Crews temporarily shut down several roads in the area to fight the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay on WFLA.com for more information.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Accused Seminole Heights killer’s parents to tell judge why they won’t give info about son
- Florida Strawberry Festival concert tickets go on sale at 8 am today, The Band Perry cancels
- VIDEO: More than 50 reports of fireballs in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night
- Davenport mayor arrested, accused of using dead persons’ IDs
- Police: Lakeland infant suffocated to death between mom’s legs
- Teen found kidnapped, battered in Polk Co. after suspected pimp calls police worried about her