Crews respond to fire at 4 Rivers BBQ in Tampa

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire broke out at a popular barbecue restaurant in South Tampa Wednesday night.

Eight units responded to 4 Rivers BBQ, which is on the corner of S. MacDill Av and W. Swann Av. after it caught fire around 11:30 p.m.

Crews temporarily shut down several roads in the area to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay on WFLA.com for more information.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s