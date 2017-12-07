Child, 9, hit by car in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -A 9-year-old child is in the hospital after being struck by a car in Tampa, deputies said.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd at Bearss Ave.
Not many details are available at this time, but deputies said the child was trauma-alerted to a local hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
