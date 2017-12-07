Car crashes into building in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a car crashed into a building in Clearwater Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Two Buks bar on 1915 N. Hercules Ave.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to the scene and the 87-year-old driver of the car was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No one inside the bar was injured.

Fire rescue crews stayed on the scene to ensure the structural integrity of the building was safe after the crash.

