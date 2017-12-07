Better Call Behnken: Woman’s battle with Sears over Kenmore refrigerator officially over

(WFLA) – Tracy Gant’s nightmare with her Kenmore Elite refrigerator from Sears is officially over.

After Better Call Behnken got involved, Sears decided to give Gant a brand new refrigerator.

“It is beautiful,” Gant said. “I am so happy to have this.”

Gant had saved for years to buy the Kenmore fridge but battled problems with it for the past four years. Sears has sent repairmen to her home 12 times to fix the same issue. It ices over, ruining her food.

Gant bought the maintenance package, which includes a Lemon Guarantee, but Sears insisted on repairs, not replacement.

Less than a year into owning the fridge, it froze up in 2013. Her Sears protection covered a repair, but then the next year it froze again, and again. Gant asked for a replacement fridge, but her request was denied.

In total, her fridge froze two times in 2015, three times in 2016 and another three times so far in 2017.

After Better Call Behnken called corporate, Sears not only offered a new fridge, but threw in an upgraded LG model. A spokesman said the company wanted Gant to have a better customer experience.

