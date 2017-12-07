8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Dec. 8-10

1. Kindness Day 2017 (Friday)

Drive through, donate and get goody bag worth $150. Get the details

2. Harlem Globetrotters (Friday)

Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. Get the details

3. Winter Wonder Ride (Saturday)

Onbikes is gearing up to ride down Bayshore Blvd. with 4,000 cyclists finishing at Curtis Hixon for an after-party concert. Get the details

4. Clearwater Holiday Lighted Boat Parade (Saturday)

Festively decorated boats will parade down the Bay with the whole fleet in tow. Get the details

5. ENCORE! Holiday Jazz Festival (Saturday)

A different way to do date night! Get the details

6. Breakfast With Santa (Saturday)

Meet Santa and his animal friends during a fun morning outing at the aquarium. Get the details

7. A Drag Queen Christmas (Saturday)

Join the naughty tour for your favorite holiday tunes with a show. Get the details

8. Black Box Fall Film Festival (Sunday)

A screening of students’ best short films, including the best experimental, narrative, documentary and animated films. Get the details

