’10 Worst Toys of 2017′ list warns against swords, drones, fidget spinners

(WFLA) — It’s the hottest time to buy toys for the holiday, with some folks even mapping out their shopping attack plans.

But, just in time for you to scour the shelves a consumer watchdog group compiled a list of 2017’s top 10 most dangerous toys, according to their research.

Claiming number one is the Itty Bittys Stacking Toy by Hallmark, which was recalled last year but is still available for sale online.

WATCH President Joan Siff said it’s an example of a toy that may look harmless at first glance but could quickly turn dangerous.

“One of the toys on the list has a long string sold to babies,” Siff said. “And we know strings 12 inches and under are not allowed to be sold if they’re categorized as crib toys.”

The Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel has a stiff plastic that can cause facial damage or other injuries to children.

Another toy making the scary list is Nerf Zombie Crossbow, which the group deemed inappropriate because it can cause eye and facial injuries.

The oval xylophone seems harmless but it comes with a nine-and-a-half inch long stick, which could obstruct a child’s airway if put in their mouth.

Drones captivate audiences, but the Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys has rapidly moving blades to help propel it into the air. But the blades can also come in contact with fingers, hair, eyes and other body parts.

Melissa and Doug’s Brianna baby doll comes with removable clothes and ponytail holders deeming the toy a serious choking hazard.

Fidget spinners remain popular with kids but WATCH says buyers, beware. Many come with small parts that can easily become loose.

WATCH’s main message this holiday season? Don’t be fooled by the brand, the store or the superhero status.

“Don’t have a false sense of security just because a name of a manufacturer or a store sounds familiar and just because a superhero is popular does not mean the toy with the same name is going to be necessarily safe. So due diligence is going to be needed,” Siff said.

WATCH’s 10 Worst Toys of 2017 list are:

1. Itty bittys baby plush stacking toy by Hallmark

2. Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited

3. Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel

4. Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers

5. Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys

6. Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow by Hasbro and Nerf.com

7. Slackers Slackline Classic Kit by Brand 44

8. The Oval Xylophone by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations

9. Jetts Heel Wheels by Razor USA

10. Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug

