Witnesses say woman screamed for help, was pushed into vehicle on UCF campus

University of Central Florida police released this photo of a newer model silver Ford Fusion that was in the area.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)  — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating an incident after campus residents reported seeing a screaming woman trying to get away from a man in a hoodie who pushed her into the back seat of a car and drove away.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the loading dock behind Tower 3, close to Gemini Boulevard, according to a post from the UCFPD Facebook page.

Two residents reported to police that they heard an altercation, looked out the window and saw a woman screaming for help.

The woman was described as a thin, white female with long blonde hair. She was wearing a vibrant pink shirt and leggings, police said.

According to the release, the woman screamed as she ran from a white male with brown hair and a dark hoodie who pushed the woman into the back seat of a newer model four-door silver sedan. The vehicle was driven away by an unknown driver.

UCFPD identified the vehicle that matches witnesses’ descriptions and that was in the area at the time of the incident. Police are looking for a newer model silver Ford Fusion.

UCF police officers said they searched the area and knocked on doors to gather information. They also reviewed surveillance footage and put out an alert to local law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call UCFPD at (407) 823-5555.

