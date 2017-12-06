Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter to have trial in Orlando

Noor Mateen and Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, from a Facebook profile photo. (Image: NBC News via Facebook)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A federal judge has denied a request by Noor Salman’s attorneys to have her trial moved from Central Florida.

Attorneys for the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter filed a motion in September for her trial to be moved out of the Central Florida area.

Noor Salman’s attorneys said in the filing that the constant media coverage and statements from Orlando Police Chief John Mina have created a bias against Salman in the area.

They believed that the bias warranted a change of venue for the trial but a federal judge disagreed.

In the judge’s order, he quoted a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that “prominence of media coverage does not necessarily produce prejudicing and juror impartiality does not require ignorance.”

Salman is charged with obstruction and destruction of records.

She is scheduled to be tried on March 1.

