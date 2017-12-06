VIDEO: Parachuting Santa Claus crashes into Gulfport tree

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A skydiving Santa’s helper will likely stick to the sleigh after a major mishap.

A parachuter dressed as Santa Claus clipped a tree while coming in for a landing along Florida’s gulf coast over the weekend.

He suffered from a fairly serious broken leg, which required surgery, according to a GoFundMe page.

The fearless St. Nick was delivering volleyballs to a tournament and giving a ride to a little girl’s elf on the shelf. The elf is reportedly fine, by the way.

As is the one and only true Santa, working hard on his naughty and nice list at the north pole.

