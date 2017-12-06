Top 20 holiday songs to have for office party playlist

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — LinkedIn and Spotify put together a list of the most popular holiday songs for your professional party playlist.

From Mariah Carey to Michael Bublé, and of course, The Jackson 5.

Doug Hensel, also known as DJ Fresh, explains why these are the best songs to groove to with your co-workers.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” tops the list, with Michael Bublé’s rendition of the classic rounding out the bottom as well.

Michael Bublé also leads with the most appearances, all of 7 times, including 2 songs in the top 5 alone.

Three different renditions of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” make it into the top 20.

Here is the full list of the Top 20 Holiday Songs to make your co-workers go wild.

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey)
2. Last Christmas (Wham!)
3. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (Michael Bublé)
4. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Andy Williams)
5. Holly Jolly Christmas (Michael Bublé)
6. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano)
7. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Bruce Springsteen)
8. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (The Jackson 5)
9. Do They Know It’s Christmas? (Band Aid)
10. Blue Christmas (Elvis Presley)
11. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays (*NSYNC)
12. Jingle Bells (Michael Bublé, feat. The Puppini Sisters)
13. Step Into Christmas (Elton John)
14. Sleigh Ride (The Ronettes)
15. White Christmas (Michael Bublé, duet With Shania Twain)
16. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues, feat. Kirsty MacColl)
17. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Frank Sinatra)
18. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Michael Bublé)
19. Christmas [Baby Please Come Home] (Michael Bublé)
20. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Michael Bublé)

