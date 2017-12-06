TIME Magazine names #MeToo Movement 2017 Person of the Year

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — The Silence Breakers were just picked to be the 2017 Person of the Year for TIME Magazine.

They sparked the #MeToo movement that’s changed workplaces in industries across the world.

The social media outcry took off last month when a slew of high-profile men were publicly accused of sexual misconduct, starting with famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2017 was revealed Wednesday morning on the “Today” show.

“This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades,” Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said on the show.

“This is just the start… it’s not just a moment, it’s a movement,” said #MeToo creator Tarana Burke.

President Donald Trump held the title in 2016 and was this year’s runner-up. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.

They beat out:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Undocumented immigrant advocates the Dreamers

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Special counsel Robert Mueller

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping

