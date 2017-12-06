Teen accused of killing grandma returns to Florida

Logan Mott was reported missing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A teen accused of killing his grandmother before Thanksgiving has been extradited back to Florida from New York where he was captured by agents near the Canadian border.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 15-year-old Logan Mott arrived in back in Florida on Tuesday evening to face charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.

Mott and his 53-year-old grandmother Kristina French were reported missing when they didn’t pick up his father at the airport the day before Thanksgiving.

The grandmother was watching the teen while his father was out of town.

French’s body was found in a shallow grave in Mott’s backyard.

Police say he took her car and was detained in Buffalo, New York.

