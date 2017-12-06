Teen accused of killing grandma returns to Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A teen accused of killing his grandmother before Thanksgiving has been extradited back to Florida from New York where he was captured by agents near the Canadian border.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 15-year-old Logan Mott arrived in back in Florida on Tuesday evening to face charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.
Mott and his 53-year-old grandmother Kristina French were reported missing when they didn’t pick up his father at the airport the day before Thanksgiving.
The grandmother was watching the teen while his father was out of town.
French’s body was found in a shallow grave in Mott’s backyard.
Police say he took her car and was detained in Buffalo, New York.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Seminole Heights murder suspect’s parents ‘willing to go to jail,’ refuse to answer questions
- Witnesses say woman screamed for help, was pushed into vehicle on UCF campus
- TIME Magazine names #MeToo Movement 2017 Person of the Year
- Teen found kidnapped, battered in Polk Co. after suspected pimp calls police worried about her
- Cape Coral woman adopts wild iguana when it was a baby, has since been attacked by it twice
- Unqualified ASL poser with criminal past dupes police at Seminole Heights killer news conference