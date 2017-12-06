VIDEO: Suspects cause thousands in damage in unsuccessful attempt to break into Lutz school

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Three men are suspected of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a high school in Lutz.

The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred at Steinbrenner High School, which is located at 5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road.

Deputies said the men “were determined” to get into the building, however, they were not successful.

Surveillance video shows them exit a white vehicle, approach the building, and try to force their way into the school using anything they could get their hands on to break through the windows.

“As a result of their multiple failed attempts to get inside the school, they did manage to cause at least $2500 dollars in damage to the glass window panes and door,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects are described as three men between the ages of 18 and 22, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds and about 5’08” and 5’09” tall.

If you recognize these men, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or submit a tip through the P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

