MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Official say a suspect is dead and Miami-Dade police officer is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday, NBC Miami reports.

It happened in the parking lot of a Walmart near the area of 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

The suspect was reported shot and killed at the scene. The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately known.