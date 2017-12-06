St. Pete police spend $10,000 on toys, food for local families

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police officers and police athletic league representatives bought $10,000 of toys and food gift cards for local needy families on Wednesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Target store opened just for the shopping spree.

A generous local donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated the money.

The goal is to help needy families -and- continue to build positive relationships between police officers and the community they serve.

