St. Pete police spend $10,000 on toys, food for local families

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police officers and police athletic league representatives bought $10,000 of toys and food gift cards for local needy families on Wednesday morning.
The St. Petersburg Target store opened just for the shopping spree.
A generous local donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated the money.
The goal is to help needy families -and- continue to build positive relationships between police officers and the community they serve.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Seminole Heights murder suspect’s parents ‘willing to go to jail,’ refuse to answer questions
- Davenport mayor arrested, accused of using dead persons’ IDs
- Witnesses say woman screamed for help, was pushed into vehicle on UCF campus
- TIME Magazine names #MeToo Movement 2017 Person of the Year
- Teen found kidnapped, battered in Polk Co. after suspected pimp calls police worried about her
- Cape Coral woman adopts wild iguana when it was a baby, has since been attacked by it twice
- Unqualified ASL poser with criminal past dupes police at Seminole Heights killer news conference