SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed in an accident on U.S. 301 Wednesday night.

The accident occurred on 301 at Bill Tucker Road.

The victim was traveling west on Bill Tucker Road approaching US 301.

Another vehicle was traveling north on 301, approaching Bill Tucker Road.

The victim traveled into the path of the other car at the intersection.

He died at the scene of the crash.