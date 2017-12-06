Polk officials want residents to prepare for wildfire season

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA ) — Polk County officials are warning residents to prepare for the most active part of the state’s year-round wildfire season, which is December through June, which coincides with the dry season.

The 2016-2017 wildland fire season was extremely busy in Polk and many people were affected, especially in the eastern part of the county. Wildland fires in the Indian Lake Estates area made local and national headlines more than once.

“Our firefighters also battled many other wildland fires with our municipal partners throughout the county that didn’t make news headlines,” said Fire Chief Tony Stravino.

“Our firefighters partnered with other agencies and together hundreds of homes were saved. Sadly, some were also lost or damaged, which is why it’s important to take safety measures now, to reduce the risk of losing your home due to a wildfire.”

Polk County Fire Rescue and Polk County Emergency Management staff are closely monitoring the constantly changing fire conditions in the county.

Polk County officials have the ability to issue a burn ban if conditions warrant.

“We were forced to implement a burn ban from March 31 to June 9, 2017. Our primary goal during wildland season is to prevent loss of life and property,” Stravino added.

Wildfire activity peaks during the months of March, April and May due to the occurrence of lightning with dry thunderstorms that are common during this time of year.

