Pasco sheriff’s helicopter pilot lands, detains shirtless laser pointer suspect

By Published:
Ryan Fluke, 27, was arrested for misuse of laser lighting devices after he was apprehended by PCSO Helicopter Pilot Stephen Bowman.
Ryan Fluke, 27, was arrested for misuse of laser lighting devices.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Port Richey man, who deputies say was pointing a laser at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, wound up behind bars after the PCSO pilot landed the agency’s helicopter and helped take him into custody on Tuesday night.

Around 10:50 p.m, the PCSO helicopter was dispatched to help with a call about a barricaded suspect at 7515 Ironbark Dr. in Port Richey.

The helicopter was over the house where the suspect was barricaded and was providing cover for the deputies who were preparing to enter the suspect’s home, when the suspect aimed a laser pointer at the chopper.

The suspect aiming the laser was blinding the pilot and causing a hazard while interfering with the mission of the helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pilot was forced to stop providing cover for the deputies and address the issue about the laser.

Pilot Stephen Bowman noticed a parking lot about 1/4 mile from the suspect’s location. The parking lot was large enough to safely land the helicopter.

Pilot Bowman landed the helicopter and walked over to the suspect’s residence where he detained the suspect.

Patrol units responded to the location and took over the arrest and transport of the suspect, Ryan Fluke, 27, who was arrested for misuse of laser lighting devices.

Arrest documents say Fluke is employed as a bartender at Gill Dog Marina in Port Richey.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Pilot Stephen Bowman.

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s