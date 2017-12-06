Officer who responded to Pulse nightclub massacre deemed unfit for duty, fired

EATONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – The Eatonville Town Council voted to end the employee of an officer who was deemed unfit for regular duty by his department because he has post-traumatic stress disorder after being at the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Omar Delgado was there when terror struck at Pulse.

Ever since, he says he’s been re-living it, often waking up screaming from night terrors.

“I needed help and I guess I am being punished because I asked for help,” said Delgado.

Pulse survivor Angel Colon says he’s thankful to Delgado for saving his life.

“They just need to have his back 100 percent with this,” he said. “He’s an amazing guy who just did his job that night.”

The city employing Delgado decided he can no longer serve.

Delgado said he’s been on light duty for several months.

He’s just six months shy of tenure, which would have made him eligible for full retirement benefits.

At the Eatonville Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the council moved to remove him from the force completely.

Delgado said the issue of PTSD needs to be taken more seriously and first responders should be covered and compensated.

