Officer who responded to Pulse nightclub massacre deemed unfit for duty, fired

WFLA/WESH Published:

EATONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – The Eatonville Town Council voted to end the employee of an officer who was deemed unfit for regular duty by his department because he has post-traumatic stress disorder after being at the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Omar Delgado was there when terror struck at Pulse.

Ever since, he says he’s been re-living it, often waking up screaming from night terrors.

“I needed help and I guess I am being punished because I asked for help,” said Delgado.

Pulse survivor Angel Colon says he’s thankful to Delgado for saving his life.

“They just need to have his back 100 percent with this,” he said. “He’s an amazing guy who just did his job that night.”

The city employing Delgado decided he can no longer serve.

Delgado said he’s been on light duty for several months.

He’s just six months shy of tenure, which would have made him eligible for full retirement benefits.

At the Eatonville Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the council moved to remove him from the force completely.

Delgado said the issue of PTSD needs to be taken more seriously and first responders should be covered and compensated.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s