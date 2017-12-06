Mother wants answers after she says school served moldy sandwich

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – South High School senior Cyron Rollie said he was served, what appeared to be, a moldy breakfast sandwich.

“It was really shocking because you would think as a public school they would do the best to keep things like this from happening,” said Rollie.

The picture of the sandwich has been especially sickening to his mother Tahira Waters ever since he sent it to her on Monday. “I was irritated. I was highly upset,” said Waters.

Waters warned parents. “Make sure your kids are checking their lunches before they start to consume stuff,” said Waters.

Waters posted the same warning on social media. It was shared hundreds of times. Columbus City School spokesman Scott Varner sent an email reply that said:

I can tell you that it was a confined incident, and immediately addressed by the cafeteria crew and principal at the school. No one intentionally served the pre-made sandwich with this hidden issue. and the student was given a replacement.

He also said every morning the district’s cafeterias serve about 25,000 healthy breakfasts or about 125,000 meals each week without complaint. Waters said she understand accidents happen but this is one that could have been avoided.

“Accidents happen. Things happen that’s always out of somebody’s control, but I said my main concern is if he would have swallowed that, seeing how that’s one of his allergies, it would have been a situation where he would have had to have been rushed to the emergency room,” said Waters.

Varner also suggests if a student notices an issue with cafeteria food, immediately bring it to the attention of the Professional Food Services team.

