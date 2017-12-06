VIDEO: More than 50 reports of fireballs in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Did you see fireballs in the sky last night?

If you saw a fireball, you were not alone.

“The American Meteor Society received over 50 reports of a fireball in the sky the evening of December 5th. Most of the sightings were concentrated over Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

WFLA viewers reported multiple sightings of streaking flashes of light in the night sky. Here’s what they had to say.

“Sitting at a red light in Tampa at Ehrlich and Dale Mabry and just saw a huge ball of fire come down out of the sky like a comet or meteor or Fireball or something,” wrote Heather King Busciglio on the WFLA Facebook page.

“About 6:30 tonight, did anyone report a flash across the sky down at the mouth of the bay from east to west, it flashed yellow, orange green, blue. I saw no crash landing, maybe it landed it water? It was an awesome fireball. I have never seen one before but I bet it was a meteor,” said Teresa Grocki.

Heather Fox lives in Riverview. A surveillance camera at her home recorded a fireball in the sky.

“My husband was outside talking to his friend when and he saw it with his own eyes. He came running inside and told me to play back the security cameras to see if they got it,” said Fox.

“He thought it was a shooting star. He said that was the longest and brightest shooting star he’s seen,” she added.

“When we played it back we knew it couldn’t be a star, by the way it lit up the clouds at the end.”

